Malaysia foils smuggling of 131 Lankan immigrants Malaysian police have intercepted a tanker with 131 Sri Lankans believed bound for Australia and New Zealand, smashing a large human smuggling ring that has been operating for a year.

Oil resources: SL to sign deals with French, US firms for seismic study Sri Lanka will sign agreements with French oil and gas major Total and a subsidiary of US firm Schlumberger for a seismic study off its east coast to uate any prospective oil resources, a top official has told Reuters on Friday.

Private sector holidays not in gazette notifications: Vajira The fact that no indication has been given about the public and bank holiday for the private sector on May 7 in lieu of May 1 (May Day) was not a discrepancy but a result of the government’s method of issuing gazette notifications, Home Affair Minister Vajira Abeywardena said.

Anuruddha Polgampola appointed as new STC Chairman Anuruddha Polgampola has been appointed as the new Chairman of State Timber Corporation, President’s Media Division (PMD) said today.