HARVESTERS ASSIST INC 2018 APEKSHA HOSPITAL PROJECT. OFFICIAL PHOTOS OF DONATION EVENT WEDNESDAY 9TH MAY 2018 AT APEKSHA HOSPITAL MAHARAGAMA SRI LANKA

Dr Panduka Jayasekara’s mini speech acknowledging the donation plus the benefits of the Machines: High tech equipment; It can cut with zero blood loss; It reduces collateral damage; Easy surgery; Reduce the operating time markedly; Good for moral of junior doctors and give them a wonderful training opportunity; Speedy recovery; Both the doctor and the patient will be benefitted. Its heartwarming to see how hard you all tried to find funding. We really appreciate the effort taken to improve the quality of services offered and thus assuring of the well being of the patients.