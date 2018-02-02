“FAKE NEWS, TWITTER TWITTER” by Desmond Kelly

Un, is on the bottom rung. his song has been sung.

Whatever that song is, I really don’t know, however, there IS a Lankan song by the name of “Modayata KIM-ber Rutherung”, a “golden-oldie” which I hope to “record” shortly, in order to help the poor North Korean Leader replace his squandered “slush-fund”.(explanation : Foolish-Un-Kim).

I am given to understand (via Fake-News), that this Kim has squandered all his Country’s money. What was “won” is all “lost” now. I feel truly sorry for him,(fake news)!.

No more “rockets” to fire, not even any more “buttons” to help keep his trousers up, nothing much to see, anyway.

He has been “Flushing down” the “Slushing funds’, with “Crushing regularity”& is “Blushing now”, to boot.

If it wasn’t so serious, it would be a truly comic scenario.

While, in America, we have a President who openly twitters his feelings without fail, each day, seems to take no notice at all about North Korea, nowadays, and yet, I feel, is so covert about his decisions, nobody, except Donald Trump is even minutely aware of what his next move will be.

He is now into his second year as “The Pres.”, has obviously achieved certain aspects of what he promised the American people, but again, it seems obvious that he will not be able to DO everything he said he would, simply because time will not permit him to do so, but believe me folks, this President, like him or loathe him, is someone completely different from the “Gentlemen” who have held this job before. The fact that he knew next to nothing about “Politics” when he decided to take on the most important job in the World, means absolutely nothing. He was a businessman who had done very well, thank you. However, money is not everything (as I always say), and so this guy wanted to take his Country by the scruff of it’s neck, give it a good shake & TRY to make it a better place for all the American People to live in. We do not have to be scholars in Politics to know that recently, America was heading down the “gurgler” very rapidly. Now, at least, things over there are starting to pick up, unemployment is heading downhill, taxes have been eased where necessary, & life, in general is slowly but surely getting better. Do the Americans give this man a second chance in the White-house, or do they change the color of “the residence” to suit other “wannabes” like Oprah Winfrey who also wish to “do their very best” for the Country they love.Oprah has since appeared on television to refute these claims, and I cannot say that I blame her.

Narcissism , to a certain extent, has got to be part of our lives. If this wasn’t so, all of us would be “bloody fools”.

All my readers of eLanka would have to be narcissistic, as I am, myself, BUT, everything has it’s limits. No, I do not digress from “Fake News, Twitter Twitter”, but certain Characters who are very well-known to everyone of us are well & truly over & above the standards of poor old Narcissus. When they are given an inch, they want to take a mile. Surely, I don’t have to name the present mob of Narcisses, but I can tell you about one, past Narcissist.

His name was Adolph Hitler. Now, here is a story with a difference. As a young man, he was definitely trying to be narcissistic. but failed miserably. Everything he did, was not good enough. He was not tall enough & when seen in a crowd, looked dwarfish, he joined the German Army, only to get to the rank of “Corporal”, he tried to “paint” but was knocked back by most Art dealers, so he then climbed on a box to start “speaking” .flailing his arms around like he was about to “take-off, the “gift of his gab”was so strong, he eventually took over Germany and could have made his Country one of the best in the World , but then started looking at himself in every mirror he could find, then found this pond, into which was gazing, when he fell headlong into it and drowned. Put another way, he became extremely narcissistic and, having everything that any man could want, he then wanted to rule the World. They say “the bigger you are, the harder you fall. Our present-day “Leaders” should remember this. Fake News & Twitter Twitter, i rest my case.

Desmond Kelly; ‘Star of eLanka’ – The Editor in Chief.