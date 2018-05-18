“EWE ARE SO WRONG” – By Des Kelly

“Live” export of sheep ?, seems so sad that these poor animals, both Cattle & Sheep have to “die” miserably on board inadequate ships, even before being slaughtered, more often than not, by grisly, inhumane methods.

Animal-rights people are (rightfully) enraged by the fact, but, like everything else Governments in this Country do, their priorities are back-front. Bob Dylan is about to tour Australia soon, and he cannot even “sing” anymore. “The Bohemien Rhapsody”c/w thoroughly confusing lyrics, composed by “Queens” lead singer Freddy Mercury, after a session of “pot”, cannot even explain the bloody words himself, yet the song was a huge “hit” because, after all, he WAS Freddy Mercury. Even the “title” of the song is a direct “twist” on the famous classic “Hungarian Rhapsody”, these are the “talking points” of the A.B.C. morning news show, today.

Ewe are so wrong, to minimize the story about the sheep on their most recent trip, sadly treated as ordinary cargo rather than live animals, crowded together, hardly able to breathe, dying of thirst, their “suffering eyes” telling the story.

The A.B.C. program “Four Corners”is one of the main reasons that their “funds” have been reduced by millions of dollars, by the present Government. This particular program shows us viewers exactly what is happening out there.

This terrible “subject” has been “touched on” several times, but, again the Government seems to be sitting on it’s hands,

doing nothing, while thousands of sheep are dying of heat-stroke on these so-called ships. Not for a moment do I say that these poor animals be transferred to their slaughter on luxury-liners, but they should at least have room to “move” & be able to breathe normally, be fed & watered until they reach their destination, then, take their final breath quickly & without pain. They are God’s creatures too & Australia, especially, should remember that they once “lived-off the backs of SHEEP. Like every other “animal-lover” around, I firmly believe that “live-export” should be banned altogether.

“Ewe are so wrong, Trade-Minister. YOU wouldn’t want to travel, squeezed up with other Ministers like that, would you?. The B.O. of some of them would kill you,long before journey’s end, and the only difference between EWE & YOU is that you have two legs & they have four. Think about it.

Desmond Kelly

Star of eLanka

(Editor-in-Chief)