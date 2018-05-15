Dr Harold & Irangani Gunatillake’s 60th Wedding Anniversary & The honourable chief guest The High Commissioner Mr. Skanda Kumar’s speech

The honourable chief guest speaker at the 60th Wedding Anniversary Celebration of Harold and Irangani

At Curzon Hall, Marsfield, Sydney on 12th May 2018

The High Commissioner Mr. Skanda Kumar, in a brief address thanked the hosts for inviting a confirmed bachelor of 70 years to speak at a landmark wedding anniversary celebration. After sharing some amusing incidents from his personal life that raised laughter, the High Commissioner touched on Irangani’s pioneering role in Sri Lanka’s fashion Industry when icon Kirthi Sri Karunaratne chose her as his first model.

“In addition, she moved so gracefully that she became a favourite of VIP’s on the dance floor. “

Crowned “Tea Queen “she carried it with ease and engaged Her Majesty the Queen in a meaningful conversation when the Royals visited the Ceylon Tea Centre in London during the Industry’s centenary year.

Irangani turned many a head wherever she went.

Harold as a caring doctor freely shared his knowledge on health-related matters that endeared him to many. Together they did much for the community.

They have remained devoted and committed to each other in a long and challenging journey faithfully upholding the vows they made on that memorable day in May 1958.

” You are indeed a role model for the Institution of Marriage and it’s an honour for me to be here today.

Soon I will return to my humble home in Haputale, and will bask in the reflected glory of this memorable evening “

Congratulations Harold and Irangani,

” May God continue to bless you with good health and happiness. “