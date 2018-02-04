“THIS DOG SAVED MY LIFE” by Des Kelly

“THIS DOG SAVED MY LIFE” Was the original “title” of this “true story” sent to me today, the 4th of February, 2018, by another good friend, Charles Schokman, which gave me another idea for eLanka.

If, & when I receive anything (like this), from all you Lankan/ Aussies, or anyone else, for that matter, and I feel that my readers will gain some benefit from it, I intend to get it on eLanka as soon as possible, after first giving credit where credit is due, in this case, also the young lady (I presume) who wrote the simple, but true poem about “Man’s best friend” Janyce Cotterill, News Channel 4, obviously British,

Andy, the homeless person, and last, but certainly, not least, Bailey, his dog.

Brings to mind, the sad, sometimes hopeless plight of all homeless people, everywhere in the World. Various circumstances prevail in this Universal problem. Alcohol, Drugs, Gambling, & the severe addictions involved, all make certain Human Beings suffer unnecessarily, as adults. often dragging their innocent children into the bargain. Even if these unfortunate people sometimes try their best to beat these addictions, after attempting suicide, as Andy has done, they still remain homeless.

As we, the lucky ones, have a home, however small, a bed to sleep in, at night, & food, even the simplest meal, to enjoy, there are hundreds who have to go hungry, then book themselves a corner in public street, or a park bench, on which to sleep, Spring, Summer, Autumn & Winter, covering themselves with old newspapers, to keep warm. They may try to pretend that THIS is what they want, but I would like to bet that it isn’t.

At least Andy is lucky to have Bailey at his side. I will let the video-clip tell the story, but, here is another example of how important the “bonding” between a man/woman, and their pets (especially dogs), could be, and why we Humans should treat ALL Animals in a humane manner, LOVE THEM,

& THEY WILL LOVE YOU, even if you are homeless.

This is a sad, but beautiful video. Andy isn’t acting and neither is Bailey, but look at their eyes. The look of pure “Homeless-Love” is there for everyone to see.

Desmond Kelly

My Faithful Friend

By Janyce Cotterill

He always listens to me,

With ears pricked up tight,

He is always there beside me,

When I go to sleep at night,

He doesn’t mind if I’m grumpy,

Of if I come home late,

He’ll always run and greet me,

As if I’m his long lost mate,

He’ll make me feel important,

He’ll cheer me up no end,

He’s my faithful, true companion,

My forever, dependable friend.

Pray this clip will gladden your heart