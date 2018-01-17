The disease that is expected to spread in 2018…no cure in sight

Continuing Unity Govt.: SLFP to give proposals to UNP A senior member of the United National Party (UNP) said yesterday the party would soon receive a copy of the proposals recommended by the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

House prorogued fearing impeachment motion by UNP: SLPP President Maithripala Sirisena prorogued Parliament because he feared an impeachment motion to be brought against him by the United National Party (UNP) backbenchers, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) said today.

Swaziland King renames country 'Kingdom of eSwatini’ King Mswati III of Swaziland had announced on Wednesday that he was renaming the country as "the Kingdom of eSwatini", BBC reported a short while ago.

SL should capitalise on location-specific advantages: President Sri Lanka should capitalise on the location-specific advantages and position itself as a hub when the economic boom happens in the Asian Region, President Maithripala Sirisena said at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting on Thursday.