Catalina – Exclusive over-55s residential country club

It’s Like Coming Home

The tropical climate, hospitable people and gentle pace of life set the stage for Living in Style at Catalina.

A low cost of living compared to other international-standard retirement destinations in the Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America, allows for a superior lifestyle in an idyllic tropical environment.

Onsite health professionals and easy access to first class medical facilities ensure peace of mind. Being part of a community of like-minded people provides opportunities to actively engage and “give back” to the wider community. It’s like coming home.

The Catalina story

Koggala lake was once the longest non-stop flight in the world, the “Double Sunrise flight”, a 5,652KM journey that took around 30 hours of highly dangerous flying across the Indian Ocean from Perth in Western Australia. During the Second World War, Catalina flying boats were the only way of travelling between Australia and Britain, via Koggala, after the fall of Singapore to the Japanese Army in 1942 cut off all travel links via Southeast Asia.



It was a RAF Catalina pilot from Koggala who first spotted a Japanese armada advancing towards Colombo and sounded the alarm, helping save the British

Eastern Fleet from destruction by the same Imperial Japanese war fleet that destroyed Pearl Harbor.



Today, Koggala is a laid-back resort town set between a lush tropical lagoon and one of the finest beaches in all Sri Lanka, where modern amenities and leisure facilities meet a rich cultural and historical tradition.



Here you will find an exclusive residential community for those who cherish comfort, an easier pace of life and independent lifestyle in a country club setting.

Living in Style

Catalina is a luxury over-55s residential gated community in Koggala, with members-only leisure and sporting facilities only found in exclusive country

clubs. Catalina offers the five-star luxury independent living experience for over-55s that is unique in Sri Lanka and only rarely found elsewhere in

Southeast Asia and Australia. Living in Style.

Location

Catalina is around 20 minutes drive south from Galle, in the heart of Sri Lanka’s “southern riviera”, 15 minutes drive inland from the coast and within 5 minutes drive to Koggala lake. Colombo is roughly 90 minutes away on the highway; there are also regular domestic flights landing at Koggala.

Your own piece of paradise

Choose from twenty two single-storey villas, each in its landscaped garden with scenic views of peaceful rural surrounds. A choice of two spacious floor plans that combine the graceful lines of a Dutch colonial heritage while seamlessly blending well designed, practical and modern interiors, to provide gracious, comfortable and accessible living.

Magnificently livable

From the moment you walk in to your Villa and experience the sense of comfort, security and peace, you will feel a sense of belonging – a sense of coming home. Simple, elegant Dutch colonial exteriors evoke a genteel, gracious time while coming together effortlessly with modern open-plan interiors designed for comfort, safety and ease of access.



A choice of two spacious floor plans that combine well-designed graceful lines of a Dutch colonial heritage, while seamlessly blending well designed, practical and modern interiors, to provide gracious, comfortable and accessible living. Choose the home that best suits your needs from two alternative villa designs, all of which feature:

Two air-conditioned bedrooms (air conditioning in living/dining room is an option with quiet ceiling fans in all other living areas.

Solar-powered hot water

European-styled fitted kitchen/pantry

Fitted wardrobes

24/7 monitored security including CCTV, alarm systems and emergency call buttons

Single phase electricity

Individual billing for all your utility services

You have the option to augment and individualize your villa for several features and fittings, including choice of:

Internal wall colors

Flooring

Air-conditioning in living/dining area

Curtains/blinds

Solar electricity / net-metering and individual back-up power generator

CCTV security cameras

Indoors you will be safe, comfortable and private. Outdoors you will enjoy the balmy climate of a country club resort and the lifestyle of an active, closely-integrated community of like-minded residents.

Living life to its fullest

Your typical day might begin with a yoga or t’ai chi class on the clubhouse lawn. Walk or jog round the specially designed perimeter track, visit the wellness center/clinic for an Ayurvedic massage, drop into the gym or a dip in our 20 meter pool, play a round at the Sri Lanka Air Force Eagle’s Catalina Golf Course, or take a bicycle ride to Koggala lake to enjoy the amazing profusion of birds and wildlife.



Health screenings, nutrition plans, a wide array of fitness and wellness programmes tailored to your specific preferences and requirements.

Indulge in ayuverda spa treatment and make full use of the fitness and wellness facilities at Catalina.



Enjoy a regularly changing, varied menu with an emphasis on the freshest of local produce, including our own organic herbs and vegetables grown at Catalina, prepared by chef under the guidance of a nutritionist.



Our clubhouse offers both indoor and al fresco seating, as well as reservations and catering for your special occasions.

The Southern Riviera

The historic 17th century Dutch Fort and walled town of Galle has undergone a renaissance and offers interesting shopping, from antique furniture to clothing & linen, art galleries, pottery and jewellery.



Koggala, boasting one of the longest beaches in the country and a nine hole golf course, is within fifteen minutes drive from Catalina. Several beautiful beaches lie within easy reach, with luxurious resorts, classy boutique hotels, spas and beach front restaurants. The area is home to a sizeable expatriate community, attracted by the area’s unique charm, atmosphere, history and its wide choice of restaurant and entertainment options.



The Southern Expressway offers easy access to Colombo and the international airport.

Vila Specifications

· All windows powder-coated aluminum and safety glass, fabricated to international ISO standards

· Solid core engineered timber doors, with wide access (minimum 3.5 feet)

· High quality, easy-to-use window / door handles and locks

· Non-slip porcelain tiled floors, no internal steps or ledges

· Spacious verandah and outdoor seating area with quality imported terracotta tiles

· Wide, mobility-friendly and easy-to-access corridors and doorways

· Stylish, environmentally efficient and cost-effective LED lighting

· Ample multi-region electrical sockets

· Multiple connections for TV, telephone and internet / data

· Two air-conditioned bedrooms (air conditioning in living/dining room is an option)

· Quiet ceiling fans in all bed rooms, living/dining room, kitchen and maid’s / utility / study room

· Solar-powered hot water

· Bathrooms with granite vanity counters and premium fittings

· Safety grab bars and rails and emergency call buttons in bathrooms

· European-style fitted kitchen/pantry with high quality taps and fittings

· Fitted wardrobes in both bedrooms

· Ample separate store room at rear

· 24/7 monitored security

· Emergency call buttons

· Single phase electricity

· Individual pressure pump for water

· Individual water tank and wastewater (sewage) tank

· Individual billing for all utility services

· Private landscaped garden



Options to augment and individualise with CCTV, alarm systems, solar electricity ‘smart net metering’ and individual back-up power generator

Contact us:

T: +9411 257 7425 | F: +9411 257 7425

Email: sales@catalinasrilanka.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thecatalinasrilanka

Website: http://catalinasrilanka.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecatalinasrilanka/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CatalinaLanka

