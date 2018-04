PM requested to hold PC polls under old system Democratic People's Front (DPF) leader and Minister Mano Ganesan said today they had requested Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to hold the upcoming provincial council election under the preferential voting system.

Fare meters for three-wheelers compulsory after April 30 All three-wheeler taxis should be fitted with meters by April 30, National Council for Road Safety (NCRF) Chairman Dr Sisira Kodagoda said.

16 SLFPers to quit unity Govt. from midnight The sixteen SLFP ministers who voted for the no-confidence motion against the prime minister decided to resign from their posts tonight and sit in the opposition when Parliament meets after the New Year celebrations.

New Cabinet sans 6 SLFPers within two days: Rajitha The new Cabinet of the UNP/SLFP-led Yahapalana Government would be sworn in before the Sinhala-Hindu New Year, sans the six SLFP Ministers, who voted in favour of the No-Confidence Motion (NCM) against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Cabinet Spokesman, Health Minister Dr Rajitha Senaratne said today.