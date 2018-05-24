Taking To The Runway For A Cause

Vintage was the theme when ladies glammed and flocked to Lachlan’s Old Government House to support a worthy cause on Sunday the 20th of May.

The high tea event, which was coordinated and choreographed by Sharmila Niriella & Sashini Hindurangala of S & S Events Boutique and organized by Mansi Khanna of Mash accessories, gave the opportunity for two hundred or so glam clad ladies to unite in support of Lisa Harnum Foundation’s efforts on eradicating domestic violence from our society.

The highlight of the event, a runway show of ethnic fashions, showcased the creative talents of Samitha Subashini with her elegant bridal designs and Megha Poddar with her glamorous eveningwear collection. MC Duke kept the guests entertained with his humor while Nancy Shah of Mitcy photography captured every golden moment of the event. Among the guests that the event were Federal Member for Parramatta Julie Owns, Mayor of the Hills Shire Council Dr Michelle Byrne, Councillor Reena Jethi, Nicole Elliott, Amelia Hawke and Petrina Taylor . The venue was transformed into an elegant vintage high tea room by the talented duo Sonali and Surabhi of Cuckoo events.

The successful event was a collaboration of many talents and was supported by small business owners in the Hills & Parramatta areas.