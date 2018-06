One lane of E01 closed from today One side of the Southern Expressway (E01) on the Interchange between Kokmaduwa and Godagama had been closed from today, Southern Expressway Deputy Director R.A.D. Kahatapitiya said.

Prez Sec attempts to cover up 118: Keerthi The move of President Secretary Austin Fernando to seek the Attorney General's opinion on releasing the full report of the Central Bank Bond Commission was to defend the 118, who had obtained funds from the Perpetual Treasuries Limited, Centre for Human Rights and Research (CHR) alleged today.

Reveal the list of names, if any: Malik writes to Austin Development Strategies and International Trade Minister Malik Samarawickrama today requested Secretary to President Austin Fernando to disclose any list attached with the Bond Commission Report implicating the names of MPs alleged to have accepted funds from Perpetual Treasuries.

Rains to enhance slightly from today The showery condition in the South-Western parts of the country is expected to enhance slightly from today, the Meteorology Department said.