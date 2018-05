2nd British ruggerite passes away The 27-year-old British rugby player who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Colombo, died today due to respiratory difficulties, Police Spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara said.

Speaker officially signs Judicature Amendment Bill The Judicature Amendment Bill which was passed in Parliament last week was legalised when Speaker Karu Jayasuriya officially placed his signature to the Bill this afternoon.

SL likely to follow Malaysia's example: JO Sri Lankans may follow what happened in Malaysia where Dr. Mahathir Mohamad was elected as the country's Prime Minister with an overwhelming majority at the recent general elections by defeating the incumbent government, the joint opposition (JO) said today.

LPBOA also threatens to join bus strike The Lanka Private Bus Owners' Association (LPBOA) would also said that it would launch a strike if the Cabinet approved bus fare increment was not revised, LPBOA President Gemunu Wijeratne said.