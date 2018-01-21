Alston Koch is the Star of Christmas in Colombo

A very pleased Prime Minister in a public gesture made a special presentation to Alston Koch (photo).​​

​Alston Koch’s star shone brightly, but this time in Sri Lanka during Christmas and as The President’s House opened its doors to celebrate Christmas with people from all religions. Alston was flown down by Srilankan Airlines and invited for performances of Christmas Carols at Temple Trees for the Prime Minister and The President at President’s House by Sri Lanka Tourism Minister John Amaratunge.

Alston Koch was also a privileged guest at the opening of ‘Christmas Street’ hosted by Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Authority & was hosted at the Kingsbury Hotel.

Dinesh Weerakody, advisor to the Prime Minister met Alston Koch in London at the British Writer’s Guild Awards & invited him to headline the festivities for Christmas 2017.

KOCH – the Star this Christmas (Source: Island)

This is not an exaggeration; singer Alston Koch was in the spotlight at all the major festive events, in Colombo – entertaining VVIPs, and the public, as well. His opener was the Christmas carols concert at the Prime Minister’s residence, at Temple Trees, where he entertained the invitees with four festive specials.Describing the event, he said it was a classy evening that had an exclusive gathering of Sri Lanka’s best citizens and Ambassadors from all over the world.

The scene was equally exciting when he performed for the President and his Cabinet Ministers, at President’s House.

The public got the opportunity of seeing the ‘Disco Lady’ hitmaker, in action, when he made a live appearance at the Christmas Street celebrations (Green Path, Colombo 7).

At all the events, Alston’s repertoire consisted of those beautiful songs, connected with Christmas.

Alston was also involved in the launch of the special double decker bus (with Minister John Amaratunga), for the festive season, and the ‘lighting up’ of the City of Colombo, and the Christmas Tree, at The Arcade, by the Prime Minister.

Yes, it has certainly been an exciting festive season for Alston Koch…and there’s more to come!

The star vocalist also mentioned to us that Nirj Deva, of the European Union, has invited him to perform live at the Parliament of The European Union and to present his (Alston’s) credentials as Ambassador for Climate Change, in February, at the first sitting of Parliament.

“I also had some offers coming my way to do 31st night, in Colombo, but due to my prior commitments, I had to decline,” said Alston.