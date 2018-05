Cambridge Analytica: FB data-harvest firm to shut Cambridge Analytica, the political consultancy at the centre of the Facebook data-sharing scandal, is shutting down.

Milk powder shortage in fortnight: Importers Milk powder importers said yesterday they stopped importing milk powder from last week following its increase in the world market.

Corruption qualification to get best of ministerial portfolios: Ranjan One wonders whether the main qualification needed to get a cabinet portfolios is engaging in corruption, Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake said yesterday.

Five victims paid Rs.1.8mn to release gifts sent via social media fraudster's accounts: CERT The Computer Emergency Readiness Team Co-ordination Centre (CERT|CC) said today it had recorded complaints from five people who had paid a total of more than Rs.1.8 million to the accounts of social media fraudsters to get their gift items released from Customs.