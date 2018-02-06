70th National Independence Day Celebrations – at the Great Hall, The University of Sydney – Video by Dr Harold Gunatillake

Fuel price hike a result of unsuccessful governance: JO While claiming that the Yahapalana Government is a failure, the joint opposition today said the increase of fuel prices and other basic services were results of unsuccessful practices carried out by the government.

Trump, Kim Jong Un to meet in Singapore US President Donald Trump will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12, the US President announced Thursday on Twitter.

Three-wheeler fare to go up tonight The fare for the first kilometre in a three-wheeler would be increased by Rs.10 by midnight today, All-Island Three-Wheeler Drivers' Union President Lalith Dharmasekera announced.

Rajitha says SF apologized Cabinet Spokesman and Minister Rajitha Senaratne today confirmed that Minister Sarath Fonseka had expressed his regrets and apologised to President Maithripala Sirisena following the Cabinet meeting, over the critical comments he made against the President recently.