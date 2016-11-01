“ZIP IT UP”
by Desmond Kelly “the Star of eLanka”
“KEEP A CEY-LON YOUR LIPS”
“Keep a Cey-lon your lips, friends
Careless talk, just cost lives
Let the “Bees” fly around, folks,
Stay away from the hives
If you’ve nothing to say, folks,
Then say nothing at all
Keep “trouble” at bay, friends,
Join “eLanka” & simply “stand tall”
REMEMBER “There is so much good in the worst of us,
And so much bad in the best of us,
That it hardly becomes any of us,
To talk about the rest of us”.
Desmond Kelly
“Star of eLanka”
