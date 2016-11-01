“ZIP IT UP”

by Desmond Kelly “the Star of eLanka”

“KEEP A CEY-LON YOUR LIPS”

“Keep a Cey-lon your lips, friends

Careless talk, just cost lives

Let the “Bees” fly around, folks,

Stay away from the hives

If you’ve nothing to say, folks,

Then say nothing at all

Keep “trouble” at bay, friends,

Join “eLanka” & simply “stand tall”

REMEMBER “There is so much good in the worst of us,

And so much bad in the best of us,

That it hardly becomes any of us,

To talk about the rest of us”.

Desmond Kelly

“Star of eLanka”