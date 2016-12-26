Wise words from a wise man

by Desmond Kelly “the Star of eLanka’

He has been to Australia many times, in fact, he has been all arould the World quite often. He has given dozens of speeches to thousands of his followers & fans & I have written hundreds of words about him, still, here are some that will make you calmer, friends.

“Some candid truisms from the Dalai Lama, himself” :-

1. Follow the 3 “R”s. Respect for self, Respect for others & Responsibility for all your actions.

2. Take into account that Great love, Great achievement involve Great risks.

3. When you Lose, don’t Lose the Lesson.

4. Remember that, not getting what you want is sometimes a wonderful stroke of luck.

5. Learn the rules, so you know how to break them, properly.

6. Don’t let a little dispute injure a great friendship.

7. When you realize that you have made a mistake,

Take immediate strps to correct it.

8. Spend some time alone, everyday.

9. Open your arms to change, but don’t let go of your values.

10. Remember that silence is sometimes the best answer.

11. Live a good honourable life, then, when you ger older, you’ ll be able th enjoy it a second time.

12. A loving atmosphere in your home is the foundation for your life.

13. In disagreements with loved ones, deal only with the current situation, don’t bring up the past.

14. Share your knowledge. It’s a way to achieve immortality.

15. Be gentle with the Earth.

16. Once a year, go someplace that you have never been before.

17. Remember, that the best relationship is one in which your love for each other exceeds your need for each other.

18. Judge your success by what you had to give up, in order to get it.

19. Approach love & cooking with reckless abandon.

20. Read these instructions thirty four times.

Wise words indeed. Great people such as the Dalai Lama, & the.Pope speak the “Trump of Truisms”, not trusting the “Truisms of Trump”. So be.it.

Desmond Kelly.

“Star of eLanka.