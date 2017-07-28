WICKRAMASEKERA – ROHITHA (RGS)

Eleven- hour water cut tomorrow Water supply in the areas of Kelaniya, Peliyagoda, Wattala, Biyagama, Mahara, Dompe and Gampaha would be temporary interrupted tomorrow (30) due to an essential maintenance work of Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) said yesterday.

PCoI wants details on purchase of Perpetual Capital Holdings The PCoI yesterday wanted to find out information relating to the purchases of the Perpetual Capital Holdings Pvt Ltd or its subsidiaries since February 1, 2015 in order to ascertain how the money circulated in the secondary market transactions had been generated.

Gazette notice legally approved: Deputy Speaker Deputy Speaker Thilanga Sumathipala said yesterday the Gazette notice which declared the supply and distribution of fuel as essential services was legally approved in parliament in line with Standing Orders.

Police warn women motorists of trishaw con men Narahenpita Police have unearthed a con of two siblings who drive trishaws that threaten and demand money from female motorists as compensation, saying that the latter had accidentally hit and damaged their taxis.