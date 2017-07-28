WICKRAMASEKERA – ROHITHA (RGS)
WICKRAMASEKERA – ROHITHA (RGS). Formerly of Petroleum Corporation. At rest with Jesus. Beloved husband of Swarna (formerly Petroleum), loving father and father-in-law of Lakmal and Dushani, Chathuri and Esandha, Mahishi and Shihan, precious grandfather of Shevith, Dinara, Bodhini and Mavith, beloved brother and brother-in-law of Sunil and Matilda, Motilal and Malinie, Chuli and Kantha and Nirantha and Rukmal. Cortege leaves residence 37A, Raymond Road, Nugegoda at 3 p.m. for burial at Galkissa Cemetery at 5 p.m. on Friday 28 July.
