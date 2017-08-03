WHO’S GONNA FILL THEIR SHOES ?

by Desmond Kelly ‘the Star of eLanka’

Above, is a “title” of a “Country Song” recorded by many of the “younger Stars of Country Music and what better song could there be , when it refers to so many of the “real-greats” of this brand of beautiful “Stories in Song” ?. Like so many superb “Country” entertainers, both male & female, who have “passed-on” to the “Old Opry” stage in the sky, Merle Haggard was one of the latest, and any “fan” would swear that he was the “greatest”, & I quite agree with them, because Merle was not just a vocalist, he played guitar and violin equally well & joined Leona Williams in the best recording of the popular “hit” WALTZ ACROSS TEXAS (with you), easily the best “version” that I’ve been fortunate to hear. It is available on “You-Tube” , so, if you feel like a sing-along, here are the lyrics as written by Merle & recorded beautifully by two of my favourites in Country Music.

When we dance together, my World’s in disguise

It’s a fairy-land tale that’s come true

When you look at me, with those stars in your eyes

I could walk across Texas with you

Chorus :- Waltz across Texas with you in my arms

Waltz across Texas with you

Like a story-book ending, I’m lost in your charms

And, I could walk across Texas with you

My heartaches & troubles are just “up & gone”

The moment that you come in view

And, with my hand in your’s, I could dance on & on

I could waltz across Texas with you

Waltz across Texas with you in my arms

Waltz across Texas with with you

Like a story-book ending, I’m lost in your charms

And, I could waltz across Texas with you

Yeah, I could walk across Texas with you.

Merle, there will be many new “Stars” to come, but not too many of them will have a hope of “filling your shoes”. Rest in peace, now, and thanks for the memories.

Desmond Kelly

Star of eLanka