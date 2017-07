“WE’RE ALL HERE”

by Desmond Kelly ‘the Star of eLanka’

There is always “a first” for everything & this is a “first” for me. A “Country Song” sung by Doug Supernaw(naw, I don’t think that is his real name), however, he is a great “Country-Vocalist”& written by many, including Allen Huff, Kenny King, Justin White the IV(if you don’t mind)& Don Crider, is a song, simply about “drunks”. I have known quite a few myself & was.one, during my Royal Ceylon Navy days, as well. Talk about life, here is a song I wish I had written myself.

Good listening & on “You-Tube” for all eLanka readers.

“WELL, IT’S GOOD TO HAVE OLE BOB BACK

FOR A WHILE, WE THOUGHT HE’D FOUND HIS MIND

BUT ALL HE FOUND WAS HEARTACHE

OUTSIDE THESE WALLS

FROM FRIENDLY CONSOLATION

TO TOTAL HUMILIATION

HE AIN’T FIT FOR THE REAL WORLD, NO, NOT AT ALL

BILL TRIED TO ESCAPE US

HIS NEW WIFE THOUGHT HE’D WALK THE LINE

BUT SHE WALKED IN, TO FIND HIM HERE

ALMOST EVERY TIME

SHE HAD HIM COMMITTED

BUT THIS JURY HAS ACQUITTED

ANY WRONG,

THAT MIGHT HAVE COME FROM DOIN’ RIGHT

AND WE’RE ALL HERE, ‘CAUSE WE’RE NOT ALL THERE

SOME RAMBLE AIMLESSLY, SOME SIT & STARE

BUT THERE’S ONE THING, THAT WE ALL SHARE

WE’RE ALL HERE, ‘CAUSE WE’RE NOT ALL THERE”

AS FOR ME, I FEEL AT HOME HERE

AND I LIKE THE FOLKS WHO CARE FOR ME

CAUSE THEY DON’T CARE,

IF I’M HALF THE MAN I USED TO BE

IT’S NOT YOUR NORMAL INSTITUTION

JUST A RUNDOWN BAR IN HOUSTON

WITH A SIGN ON THE DOOR THAT PROUDLY READS,

“AND WE’RE ALL HERE, ‘CAUSE WE’RE NOT ALL THERE

SOME RAMBLE AIMLESSLY, SOME SIT & STARE

BUT THERE’S ONE THING, THAT WE ALL SHARE

WE’RE ALL HERE, ‘CAUSE WE’RE NOT ALL THERE”

What lyrics, what a song. Telling it like it is. Personally, I’ve been through it folks, , but it wasn’t a bar in Houstan,just a toddy tavern in Kochchikade.

Those were the days, I always say.

Desmond Kelly

Star of eLanka.