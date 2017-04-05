VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY – LIBRARY ACQUISITIONS – MACH 2017

ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH 2017

BOOKS

1. Dictionary of Biography of the Tamils of Ceylon 1996, by S. Arumugam.

(Donated by Thiru Arumugam, Castle Hill, NSW)

2. Best of Amita, Selected Pieces from Contributions to ‘The Island” by Amita Abayesekera

(Donated by David Sansoni, Baulkham Hills, NSW)

3. A Long Watch, War, Captivity & Return in Sri Lanka by Commodore Ajith Boyagoda, 2016

(Donated Anonymously, Sydney)

4. The Road to Temple Trees, Sir Ivor Jennings & the Constitutional Development of Ceylon: Selected Writings, edited by

H.Kumarasingham, 2015.

5. The Butterfly Fauna of Sri Lanka by George & Nancy Van Der Poorten, 2016

(No’s 4 – 5, Donated by Tissa Jayatillake, Rajagiriya, Sri Lanka)

MAGAZINES

1. ‘Serendib’, Inflght Magazine, SriLankan Airlines, January 2017.

(Donated by Hemal Gurusinghe, Chelsea Heights, Vic)

2. Hi!! – The Society Magazine, Sri Lanka, Series 14, Vol 6, 2017.