VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY – ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF JUNE 2017

VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY

7, Benambra Street, Broadmeadows, Vic 3047, Australia.

Telephone + 61 3 9309 4040

E-mail < melder.rjvm1935@bigpond.com >

Web Site < www.vmsl-library.com >

THOSE WISHING TO DONATE BOOKS & OTHER PUBLICATIONS TO THIS LIBRARY, PLEASE CONTACT ME AT ABOVE ADDRESS, BY EMAIL OR TELEPHONE. Thank You.

ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF JUNE 2017

BOOKS

1. The Janashakthi Book of Sri Lana Cricket, 1832 – 1996 by S.S.Perera, 1999.

2. The Times of Ceylon Annual, 1979

3. Links Between Sri Lanka & the Netherlands, A Book of Dutch Ceylon by R.L. Brohier, 1978

4. Some Friends in Profile by H.A.J.Hulugalle, 1989

5. Assorted collection of ‘Journals of the Dutch Union of Ceylon’.

6. Wesley College, Colombo, ‘The Double Blue 1975 – 1985’.

7. The Bamba we Knew, 2005

8. ‘The Double Blue’ Diamond Jubilee Number, 1874 – 1949.

9. Wesley College, Colombo, 125 Years, 1874 – 1999.

10. The Wesley College, Centenary Souvenir, 1874 – 1974.

11. Souvenir – Royal Wesley Centenary Cricket Match, by S.S.Perera, 1993.

12. Strange Tales & Jungle Magic by Trevor LaBrooy, 2013.

13. Say it in Sinhala by J.B.Disanayaka, 1974.

14. Jungle Lore by Trevor LaBrooy, 1996.

15. In Ruhunu Jungles (Ceylon) by Douglas Raffel, Reprint 2002.

16. Trials of Transition in the Island in the Sun by Tarzie Vittachi.

17. Encyclopedia of Mammals by Maurice &Robert Burton.

18. Celebrations – Fifty Years Sri Lanka – Australia Interactions, edited by C.A. & I.H vanden Driesen.

19. Grass for My Feet by J.Vijayatunga, 1999.

20. Two Tales of the East Indies by Beb Vuyk & H.F.Friedericy, 2000.

21. Famous Criminal Cases of Sri Lanka, Vol III (The Bandaranaike Assassination Case) by A.C.Alles, 1979.

22. A Murder in Ceylon, The Sathasivam Case by Prof. Ravindra Fernando, 2006.

23. Images of Sri Lanka Through American Eyes, Travellers in Ceylon in the 19th & 20th Century by H.A.I.Goonetilleke, 1978.

24. The Cocos Island Mutiny by Noel Crusz, 2001.

25. A Lasting Storm, Sri Lanka 1948 – 2001 by Maureen Seneviratne, 2000.

26. Towards a New Era, Selected Speeches of S.W.R.D.Bandaranaike, 1931 – 1959.

27. FDB by Lakshmi Dias Bandaranaike, 1994.

28. Colombo Heat by Christopher Hudson, 1986.

29. A Nice Burgher Girl by Jean Arasanayagam, 2006.

(No’s 1 – 29 Donated by Alister Bartholomeusz, Dandenong North)

30. Into the Wilds of Sri Lanka, based on a lifetime of wildlife camping experience by C. Dharmasena & W. Ratnayake, 2015.

31. Sri Lanka Archives, The, Vol IV, 2012 (The Journal of the Sri Lanka national Archives)

32. Travel Diary of Isaac Augustin Rumpf (Dutch Governor of Ceylon, 1716 – 1723) by K.D. Paranavitana, 2015.

33. Sri Lanka Armoured Corps, 60 Years of History, 1955 – 2015 by Jagath Senaatne, 2015.

34. Grown in Sri Lanka, cultivated flowering plants by S. Miththapala, J. Galapatti & Siril Wijesundara, 2015.

35. Sri Lanka: A Heritage of Water by Sarala Fernando & Luxhmanan Nadaraja, 20167

(No’s 30 – 35 Donated by Hemal Gurusinghe, Chelsea Heights)

36. C.R.De Silva,, A Public Life, Childhood Memories & Appreciations by Senaka Weeraratna, 2016.

(N0 36 Donated by the Author, Colombo 5, Sri Lanka)

MAGAZINES

1. Hi!! – The Society Magazine, Sri Lanka, Series 15, Vol 1, 2017.

2. The Traveller, Sri Lankan Travel Magazine, Australia, Issue 2, 2017.

(No 2 Donated by Hemal Gurusinghe, Chelsea Heights)

NEWSLETTERS

1. News Bulletin – Burgher Association (Australia) Inc, Winter 2017 issue.

2. The Journal of the Australia Ceylon Fellowship Inc, Vol 60, No 2, June 2017.

3 ‘The Ceylankan’, Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Journal 78, Vol XX, No 2, May/June 2017

4. Newsletter of the Eighty Club Melbourne, Inc, Newsletter No 143,2nd edition, June – October 2017.

5. Newsletter of the Ceylonese Welfare Organisation Inc (CWO), Vol 35, Issue 3, July 2017.

OTHER

1. Souvenir – Kinross Swimming & Life Saving Club, 1941 – 2001, Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

2. Souvenir – Mike of Kinross, Three Score Ten & Fifty, Kinross swimming Club, 1990.

(No’s 1 – 2 Donated by Alister Bartholomeusz, Dandenong North)

3. Souvenir – Ana Dance Academy, Dance Extravaganza 2017, Saturday, April 8, 2017.

(No 3 Donated by Hemal Gurusinghe, Chelsea Heights)

4. DVD – Documentary – Sri Lanka’s Journey to Test Status, Produced by Alston Mahadevan.

(No 4 Donated by Alston Mahadevan, Sydney)

5. USB Stick – Various Photos of Sri Lanka, Series 2, 2017.

(No 5 Donated by Kevin Melder, Dalkeith, W.A)