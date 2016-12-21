TrailSL in Australia

# Trail as one in Sydney

February 4th and 5th, 2017

The Sri Lanka and Australia Chamber of Commerce(SLACC) endeavors to help raise AUD 500,000 towards Trail2016 in Australia over the next two years through a series of fund raising activities. SLACC invites all overseas Sri Lankans and Friends of Sri Lanka in Australia, to unite in the spirit of giving to support fighting cancer. This great cause will be launched in Sydney on the 4th of February 2017.

Trail 2016 is raising US$5m to establish a new Cancer treatment facility in Galle. Back in 2011, Trail 2011 made possible the funding for the first Trail hospital in Jaffna.

Fundraising Dinner

4 February 2017

7.30pm onwards

Petersham Townhall Sydney

Charity Walkathon (6.7Km)

5 February 2017

8.30am onwards

Sydney