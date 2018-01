Navy recovers Rs 30 million worth of narcotics A stock of 90 Kgs of Cannabis (KG), 4 Kgs of Opium and 4 Kgs of Hashish, worth over Rs. 30 million, was recovered from the Velvetithurai coastal line, in Jaffna during a raid carried out by the Navy, this morning.

No campaigning at places of worship: EC Elections Commissioner Mahinda Deshapriya said yesterday that if any candidate contesting the LG polls, uses a place of religious worship for his election propaganda work, not only the candidate but the one in charge of the place of worship was liable for prosecution and a 7-year term of imprisonment under election laws.

GMOA alleges 'Sunset' and 'Sunrise' an eyewash The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) yesterday alleged that the decision taken by the government to create two separate entities called ‘Sunset’ and ‘Sunrise’ under the SLIIT by abolishing SAITM was a mere deception and they would not accept it.

Japanese FM visits Colombo port Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono has visited the port of Colombo in Sri Lanka on Friday