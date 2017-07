Gazette notice legally approved: Deputy Speaker Deputy Speaker Thilanga Sumathipala said yesterday the Gazette notice which declared the supply and distribution of fuel as essential services was legally approved in parliament in line with Standing Orders.

Police warn women motorists of trishaw con men Narahenpita Police have unearthed a con of two siblings who drive trishaws that threaten and demand money from female motorists as compensation, saying that the latter had accidentally hit and damaged their taxis.

Aloysius refuses to provide passwords The Commission of Inquiry today ordered Arjun Aloysius to provide his Apple user account name and password, it to the investigating officers and directed the staff to notice him as he had earlier refused to provide this information.

PSO not legally approved: JO The joint opposition said today the Public Security Ordinance (PSO) was not legally approved in Parliament according to Standing Orders and parliamentary tradition even though the government claimed it was properly approved.