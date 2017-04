Body of 12 year-old boy found from garbage dump The body of a 12-year-old boy who was buried under the pile of garbage at Meetotamulla was found by the rescue workers this evening, hospital sources said.

Taiwan streamline visa for SL, other countries Taiwan will streamline the visa application process for visitors from South Asian countries including Sri Lanka and Southeast Asian countries, the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Taiwan has said on Wednesday.

Pakistani arrested at BIA with heroin, handed over to PNB A 37-year-old Pakistani national who was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), Katunayake last evening on charges of attempting to smuggle in 1.12 Kgs of heroin had been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau at (PNB) the Airport, Police said today.

Met Dept warns naval and fishing communities The Meteorology Department today warned navel and fishing communities to be vigilant because of the possibility of sudden roughness of the sea associated with sudden increase of wind speed up to 70-80kmph.