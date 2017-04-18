TO EACH HIS OWN

by Desmond Kelly “Star of e’Lanka”

The title of a beautiful old song & also another well-known English phrase, if the cap fits, wear it, still another phrase, which has.prompted me to write this particular “article” with “no names.or pack-drill, as they say, for obvious reasons, a “heavy-rock Mob” from a lesser-known region of Australia is presently trying to “promote” their “music”(I call it “noise”), to the extent where this totally unmusical friggin! conglomeration of “sound” becomes World-famous.

I do not personally care if they call it simply “rock”, which then becomes “hard-rock” & finally “heavy-rock” but, to me, this Heavy-Bloody-Hard-Rock should be left in the ample Desert-areas of this “sun-burn’t brown Land” where, incidentally, IT comes from, in the first place. The World is mad enough, at the moment.. North Korea, for a start, is still living in the “dark ages” when “heavy-rock” bands were unheard of, Americans now boast a President whose policies are”Rock-Hard”. Russians have their own “Rock-Bands”, chosen and “Put-in” by their President. China’s “rock” Musicians all look very much alike. I can’t tell them apart anyway.

Seriously, the fate of this World is now in the hands of a “son of a gun”(his last name rhymes with gun), & a “plump-free” Trump,( he seems to have lost some weight after taking up his job of “President” of the U.S.of A.(no prizes for guessing why).

Again, I watched this “hard-rock” farce on “Aunty A.B.C.” News, that’s right folks, the National NEWS Service in Melbourne, who dedicated about TWO FULL MINUTES, to what I could have “dedicated” in TWO TENTHS OF A SECOND, with just two words, “BLOODY RUBBISH”, but, “To each his/her own”, as the case may be. Wake up, wake up “Aunty ABC”(oh,dear me).!!

I have never seen ANYTHING so ridiculous.The band looked like a “band”of men straight out of the nearest mental asylum. No rhythm or “poise”, just loud effen noise, front man, forlorn, his clothes were all torn

the.lead-guitarist there, waving long tangled hair, too much to bear so I switched them off-air.

“To each his own”, I know, BUT, the man who coined the beautiful.word “Music” has a right to be extremely cross with the manner in which “his word” is being slaughtered right now. To make bad matters worse, teenagers today who “follow” these “terrible-trends” in Music, seem to want to spend all their Parents’ money on this “Musick” as I call it. Then, after a while the “tone-deaf” gradually become “stone-deaf”from constantly listening to the “disasterous-decibels” produced by these so-called Musicians. To be fair, this is happening all around the World. How, on Earth, are these “noisey buggers” making so much money, dishing out so much rubbish? You tell me, then I’ll also know.”A rose must remain, with the sun & the rain

Or it’s lovely promise won’t come true

To each his own, to each his own

Is my song for you”

“Especially for you”, my readers of the only “Lankan/Aussie Website worth reading, simply named e’Lanka.

If you are now getting too old for the Internet, & are in the “departure-lounge” for the “Outernet” don’t forget to go & get “The Lanka Times”. Either way, you’ll be set.

“TO EACH HIS OWN” ,

Desmond Kelly

“Star of e’Lanka”

Editor of The Lanka Times.