TIME FLIES

by Desmond Kelly “the Star of eLanka

Time flies, and, “In time”, so will “the Lord of the flies”, a new “Stage Extravaganza” that is soon to be “extravaganzed” in Melbourne, according to the A.B.C. Television “News”, this very morn, the 5th of April, 17.

“The Lord of the flies”(I take it, they are the little two- winged pests that everyone tries to get rid of), is to be “presented” shortly in Australia, or so, Ms.Virginia T. of “Aunty A.B.C.” said, after an interview with one of the Directors of this “show” who is in Melbourne, looking for “male-dance” “Stars” to do their thing & “get on the wing”, so to speak, and speak, I must.

I do know about “house-flies”. You either swat them down with a newspaper like the Lanka Times, or you “advertise” your “fly-spray” with e’Lanka, but what I certainly did NOT know that there was a “Lord” involved with them. Well, we do have “Bees” and plenty of them, as a matter of fact, & they are all ruled by a “Queen”, so I expect that the bloody flies will have someone to “Lord over them”.

Carefully, I watched some of our wannabe male dancers “rehearse”, audition, or both. Wearing silly-looking “heads” that made them look like “swine”, they “crawled” around in front of the T.V. cameras and if Rudolph Khametovich Nureyev (God rest his soul), who died in Russia in the year 1993, had seen them, he would certainly have done a “pirouette” in his grave.

What is happening in our World today? . Singers, “shouting” instead of singing, Vocalists “garbling” lyrics which are, most times, restricted to 3 or 4 words,

Instrumentalists (especially electric lead guitarists), revelling in the fact that they can make their instrument sound like a screeching, tortured cat, “organ” players not playing with their instruments, as they should, song-writers “writing” songs that include “music” that is totally “forgettable” & lyricists who write meaningless “lyrics”, Actors, who could not “act” their way out of a paper bag, Actresses who are “nice from far, but, far from nice” if not “made-up” to extreme Film-Makers who need “years” to make what should be accomplished in “months”, films that turn out to be rubbish anyway. What has happened since singers like Frank Sinatra, vocalists like Jim Reeves, instrumentalists (electriclead guitar) like Chet. Atkins,

Organists like Jimmy Smith or Barbara Dennerhein, Song-Writers like Irwing Gordon (who wrote the Nat.King Cole “hit”, “Unforgettable”, Actots like Sir Laurence Olivier, Actresses like Elizabeth Taylor, Film-Makers like M.G.M. (who made some of the greatest movies of all time),what has happened to those who were, naturally, the BEST “talents” in their fields? .

Unfortunately, as poet, I would say :-

“Take them “in total” or take them “by name”

The World, as we knew it, can-not come again,

As “natural-talents, they were the best

The results of their endeavours,stood any test” !

So, finally back to “TIME FLIES”. Remember, I told you about the little “pigs” crawling about? . Well, when Virginia got back to her desk after interviewing the “hopeful” Lord of the Flies Director, she commented on one of the “hit” songs to be vocalized on this “show”. Here are some of the so-called lyrics of the song. “Get the pigs, kill them, slit their throats & drink their blood”!!. If the Lord of the Flies does this, how will those poor buggers dance? . My personal reaction to this farce would be for those young men to join one of the Armed Forces in Australia, get some real training and learn some discipline to dance with their own heads “on”. Leave the “pigs” alone. They have done nothing to hurt you. Time flies & so will the Lord of the flies. Before I hear any “cries”, I’ll say “bye-byes”.

Desmond Kelly

“Star of eLanka”.