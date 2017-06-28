“TIGHT-FITTING JEANS”

by Desmond Kelly ‘the Star of eLanka’

The “lyrics”, telling the story are self-explanatory.

At some time in the not too distant past, everyone was wearing them but, did they suit everyone? , not on your “nelly”, Kelly. Recently, I watched an episode of Seinfeld (a television show I’ve enjoyed), where Kramer had got(prised) himself into a pair of these “jeans” & couldn’t get himself “out”, with hilarious results. Also goes to show that “most” men look absolutely ridiculous in them, but the girls present a much more satisfying “picture”, especially if they have looked-after their “figures”.

Anyway, “a picture says a thousand words”& now, Especially For You”, my eLanka & Lanka Times readers “a true story”. Names witheld for obvious reasons, but this writer always “tells it like it is”

She tried to hide it.by the faded denims that she wore

But I knew she’d never been inside a bar, before

And I felt like a pheasant. who just had met his Queen

Cos she knew, I saw right thru, her tight-fitting jeans.

I asked her, “what’s a woman. like you,doing here?

I see, you’re used to champaigne,

But, I’ll buy you a beer”

She said “you’ve got me figured out

But I’m not what I seem

And for a dance,I’ll tell you about my tight-fitting jeans

She said “I married money, I’m used to wearing pearls

But I’ve always dreamed of being, a Country boy’s girl

So, tonight, I’ve left those crystal-candles

That you’ve never seen

And partner, there’s a tiger in these tight-fitting jeans

We danced & then we danced again

Till the night was nearly through

I’m satisfied I did my best

To make her dreams come true

As she played out her fantasy

Before my eyes, it seems

The cow-girl came alive,inside

Those tight-fitting jeans

In my mind she’s still a lady,

That’s all I’m gonna say

I knew that we’d be broken,

By the time, we “parted-ways”

And I knew I’d “held more woman”

Than most eyes had ever seen

The night I knew the lady in those tight-fitting jeans

Well, now she’s back in her world

And I’m still back in mine

But I always will remember, that very special “time”

When a simple Country-Singer

Had a rich millionaire’s dream

And boy!, I loved the lady in those tight-fitting Jeans..

Desmond Kelly

Star of eLanka.