Dehiwala Zoo visiting hours extended In a bid to ensure visitors have more time to spend at the Dehiwala Zoo, a decision was taken to extend its visiting hours.

IUSF undergrads’ parents agree to remove dais at Fort The parents of IUSF undergraduates who are staging a protest campaign opposite Fort Railway Station against the Malabe Private Medical College (South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine – (SAITM) today undertook before the Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratna to remove the platform on July 5 (Wednesday) before 6.00 pm.

Defence Secretary likely to resign Defence Secretary Karunasena Hettiarachchi is expected to resign from his post, sources said.

Specialist physician arrested for bribe A medical specialist attached to the Kuliyapitiya Base Hospital and another employee were arrested by the officials of the Bribery Commission, while accepting a bribe of Rs. 75,000 today at the hospital.