Welgama, Aluthgamage removed as SLFP organizers; CBK appointed to Attanagalla MPs Kumara Welgama and Mahindananda Aluthgamage had been removed from their Posts of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) Organisers for Matugama and Nawalapitiya respectively, informed sources said.

SL should focus on thwarting modern security threats: Ruwan We must focus on modern threats to our national security that can lead to instability by way of financial crises, climatic events, cyber attacks and pandemic diseases, State Minister of Defence, Ruwan Wijewardene said today.

US quits UNESCO over 'anti-Israel bias' The US is pulling out of the UN's cultural organisation UNESCO, accusing it of "anti-Israel" bias, the BBC reported a short while ago.

People waiting to see PM at bond comm.: JO The people are waiting until Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is summoned before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) to Investigate and Inquires into the Issuance of Treasury Bonds, the joint opposition said today.