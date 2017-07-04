“THE ORCHID & THE ROSE”
by Desmond Kelly ‘the Star of eLanka’
Say the words “Jerry Lee Lewis” & thoughts of rock n roll spring to mind . Wild crazy piano rock n roller Jerry is reputed to never perform a song TWICE, the same way, but many Lankans do not know that Jerry is also a superb “Country” performer. Also , not too many know that Jerry Lee Lewis has a first cousin named Mickey Gilley who, while, not as well known as Jerry, is also a versatile “Country” singer as well as a pianist. This song is one of my favourites and I feel certain that if my readers of eLanka & The Lanka Times use their “You Tube” button & type in the title
“I OVERLOOKED AN ORCHID”, they would enjoy the song, many times over.
THE ORCHID IS A FLOWER, THAT BLOOMS SO TENDERLY
IT THRILLS THE FAIREST LADY OF THE LAND
IF PLACED BESIDE A BLUSHING ROSE, THE ROSE COULD NOT COMPARE
BUT HOW WAS SUCH AS I, TO UNDERSTAND
I OVERLOOKED AN ORCHID, WHILE SEARCHING FOR A ROSE
THE ORCHID THAT I OVERLOOKED WAS YOU
THE ROSE THAT I WAS SEARCHING FOR, HAS PROVED TO BE UNTRUE
THE ORCHID THAT I FIND MY DEAR, WAS YOU
A TYPICAL “PIANO BREAK” BY MICKEY GILLEY
THE ROSE HAS LOST IT’S COLOUR, BUT THE ORCHID STAYS THE SAME
AND I’M ALONE, TO FACE THESE LONELY YEARS
I DIDN’T SEE THE ORCHID, I WAS LOOKING FOR A ROSE
AND NOW I PAY THE PRICE, WITH BITTER TEARS
I OVERLOOKED AN ORCHID, WHILE SEARCHING FOR A ROSE
THE ORCHID THAT I OVERLOOKED, WAS YOU
THE ROSE THAT I WAS SEARCHING FOR, HAS PROVED TO BE UNTRUE
THE ORCHID THAT I FIND MY DEAR, WAS YOU.
A typical “guy’s” song, & how many times have lyrics like the above related to guys “in the same boat”?, the prettier a rose’s petals, the quicker they wither & fall off. Always look for that orchid. Just like ANY good Country Song, it will pay dividends.
Desmond Kelly
Star of eLanka.
