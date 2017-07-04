“THE ORCHID & THE ROSE”

by Desmond Kelly ‘the Star of eLanka’

Say the words “Jerry Lee Lewis” & thoughts of rock n roll spring to mind . Wild crazy piano rock n roller Jerry is reputed to never perform a song TWICE, the same way, but many Lankans do not know that Jerry is also a superb “Country” performer. Also , not too many know that Jerry Lee Lewis has a first cousin named Mickey Gilley who, while, not as well known as Jerry, is also a versatile “Country” singer as well as a pianist. This song is one of my favourites and I feel certain that if my readers of eLanka & The Lanka Times use their “You Tube” button & type in the title

“I OVERLOOKED AN ORCHID”, they would enjoy the song, many times over.

THE ORCHID IS A FLOWER, THAT BLOOMS SO TENDERLY

IT THRILLS THE FAIREST LADY OF THE LAND

IF PLACED BESIDE A BLUSHING ROSE, THE ROSE COULD NOT COMPARE

BUT HOW WAS SUCH AS I, TO UNDERSTAND

I OVERLOOKED AN ORCHID, WHILE SEARCHING FOR A ROSE

THE ORCHID THAT I OVERLOOKED WAS YOU

THE ROSE THAT I WAS SEARCHING FOR, HAS PROVED TO BE UNTRUE

THE ORCHID THAT I FIND MY DEAR, WAS YOU

A TYPICAL “PIANO BREAK” BY MICKEY GILLEY

THE ROSE HAS LOST IT’S COLOUR, BUT THE ORCHID STAYS THE SAME

AND I’M ALONE, TO FACE THESE LONELY YEARS

I DIDN’T SEE THE ORCHID, I WAS LOOKING FOR A ROSE

AND NOW I PAY THE PRICE, WITH BITTER TEARS

I OVERLOOKED AN ORCHID, WHILE SEARCHING FOR A ROSE

THE ORCHID THAT I OVERLOOKED, WAS YOU

THE ROSE THAT I WAS SEARCHING FOR, HAS PROVED TO BE UNTRUE

THE ORCHID THAT I FIND MY DEAR, WAS YOU.

A typical “guy’s” song, & how many times have lyrics like the above related to guys “in the same boat”?, the prettier a rose’s petals, the quicker they wither & fall off. Always look for that orchid. Just like ANY good Country Song, it will pay dividends.

Desmond Kelly

Star of eLanka.