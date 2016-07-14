THE MEANING OF “SONG”

MILLIONS OF THEM HAVE BEEN WRITTEN,

PLAYED BY INSTRUMENTS, OR BEEN SUNG

TRILLIONS OF WORDS IN THEIR LYRICS,

COMPOSED FOR THE OLD AND THE YOUNG

WHAT’S THE TRUE MEANING OF “MUSIC” ,

HOW COULD IT EVER BE WRONG? ,

READING MY WORDS WILL NOW TELL YOU,

EXACTLY, THE MEANING OF “SONG”.

“Music” is the only TRUE International Language in this World of ours. Even the tiniest corner of the Globe will, at some time, during it’s day or night, feature the music, song or dance common to that particular area and although the word “dance” is the odd one out, to do this, one MUST have “music” of some sort, even if it is just the beating of a drum or tom-tom.

It is said that music originated in Africa. I beg to differ. Granted, ancient drums in Africa told their people, for miles around, exactly what was happening that could effect their lives in some way,shape or form. Africans originally used “drums” to pass on messages Just as the “telephone” was used later on. but, in my own opinion, African drums themselves, came much later on in history. Indeed, there was MUSIC, long before Africa was even heard of.

The “first” Music was, in fact, “BIRD-SONG”.Birds small, large, & even some huge ones were created by The Almighty with one purpose in mind, and this was to provide HIS Humans with Music. True, the ones of the “dinosaur age” just “squwaked” unmusically, simply to attract a “mate”.So, what’s new? , THIS is happening right now. There are many “unmusical musicians” out there who don’t even know the meaning of music. They THINK that they are making music but all they really do is, make a loud noise. Then, they think that they are “the bees’ knees” because thousands of unmusical “fans” at their “concerts”, (mostly female) scream their little heads off at what I would term “MUSICK”, and it is quite possible that, as a result of all this “noise”, these “makers of musick” think that they are the best band in the Land. I certainly do not think so. WHO IS FOOLING WHOM? !

Getting back to the first “Music-Makers”. Our little feathered friends like the “Robins” in England, the “Bell-birds”, in Australia, “The Nightingale that “sang” in Barclay Square”, the Starlings, Thrushes & thousands of other little birds who sing so sweetly for us, lucky listeners, are, in fact, the “originators” of music, as far as I am concerned. These little makers of music give us a reason to live. There is NOTHING BETTER than to wake up on a Spring morning to the sound of “bird-song” and I challenge anyone to beat that. Because I absolutely LOVE good music, I have decided to give you, my readers :-

“THE MEANING OF SONG”

(THINK ABOUT IT)

S stands for STORY, musically told

O stands for ORIGINALS, both brand new & old

N stands for NOSTALGIA, they often will bring

G stands for GREATNESS, some-thing you can sing

Desmond Kelly.