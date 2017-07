Ravi unable to appear before PCoI today: Counsel A counsel appearing for former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake yesterday informed the PCoI that the minister would not be able to appear at the PCoI today to summoned to do so

An airport within Colombo harbour The Megapolis and Western Development Ministry announced that it had submitted a proposal to the government to build an airport within the Colombo Port premises.

Aloysius hands over electronic devices to CID Subsequent to the directions made by the PCoI, Perpetual Treasuries Ltd owner Arjun Aloysius today handed over the requested-for electronic communication devices to the CID officials attached to the PCoI.

Law and order collapses in Jaffna: Ganesan Saturday’s shooting incident, in which a police officer was killed, showed the breakdown in the law and order situation in Jaffna today, National Co-existence, Dialogue and Official Languages Minister Mano Ganesan said.