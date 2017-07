Qatari FM briefs Ravi on measures taken against them Foreign Minister of Qatar has briefed Sri Lankan Foreign Affairs Minister Ravi Karunanayake on the latest developments in the Gulf crisis and the ‘illegal’ measures taken against Qatar, the Gulf Times reported today.

Carlo rejects GMOA requests Turning down requests by the Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA) to be reappointed as the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC), Prof. Carlo Fonseka cited his medical condition as the reason to do so.

Zimbabwe restrict Sri Lanka to 203 Off-spinner Sikandar Raza claimed three wickets to help for eight in the fifth and deciding one-day international on Monday.

Kaduwela - Kadawatha segment on E01 closed again The segment between and Kadawatha on the Southern Expressway would be closed for traffic from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm today to enable the removal of the high tension cable which had fallen on the expressway last night, the Road Development Authority said.