“STORIES IN COUNTRY MUSIC”(PAPER ROSIE)

by Desmond Kelly ‘the Star of eLanka’

Still another favorite Country “Artiste” of mine.

Rates with icons such as George Jones, Merle Haggard & Vince Gill. His name? , Gene Watson. In the particular genre of Country Music that I love, this guy sings every song, straight from the heart. Around a couple of hundred songs recorded & available on “You Tube”, listen to this one alone, dear readers of eLanka, and I’m betting that you will be “hooked”.

Here is my latest “Story in Song” written by Dallas Harms, with the lyrics © Unidisc Music. Another absolutely beautiful “Country Song” presented as ONLY Gene Watson can.

Let’s bring back “real music” folks. “MUSIC WITH MEANING”

“PAPER ROSIE”

THE SUN GOES DOWN, ON CALVIN COUNTY

NEON LIGHTS, FROM AN OLD BEER SIGN

SHOWN THRU THE WINDOW, OUT ON THE SIDEWALK

AS I WALKED, TO PASS THE TIME

I LOOKED AROUND, SAT DOWN AT A TABLE

ORDERED BEEF ON RYE, & A GLASS OF WINE

AND THRU THE DOOR, CAME A LITTLE OLD LADY

SHE WAS SELLING PAPER ROSES

AND THEY ONLY COST A DIME

PAPER ROSIE, PAPER ROSIE

SHE SOLD YOU PAPER ROSES

BUT THEY ONLY COST A DIME

SILVER HAIR, THAT’S LOST IT’S GOLD

TREMBLING HAND, AS SHE PASSED THE ROSE

RED CREPE PAPER, MADE NATURE’S BOUQUET

“HELP A LITTLE OLD LADY, BUY A ROSE TODAY”

I TOOK THE ROSE, FROM HER TREMBLING HAND

WITH “EYES OF AGE”, SHE SMILED & WALKED AWAY

LIKE A BREATH OF SPRING, I COULD SMELL THE ROSE

IT CAME ALIVE, AND I HEARD HER SAY

“BUY MY ROSES, PRETTY ROSES

THEY’RE ONLY MADE OF PAPER

BUT THEY ONLY COST A DIME”

I WENT TO LOOK FOR HER, OUTSIDE

A SPRAY OF ROSES, LAY BY HER SIDE

THE SKY LIT UP, & THE CHOIR SANG

A THOUSAND VOICES, AS THE CHURCH BELLS RANG

THEY SANG “ROSIE, PAPER ROSIE,

SHE SOLD YOU PAPER ROSES,

BUT THEY ONLY COST A DIME”!

True to life, folks. This is happening even now, everywhere in the World.

Desmond Kelly.

Star of eLanka.