“SRI-LANKANS”, ALL.(GOD SAVE THE QUEEN)

By Desmond Kelly ‘the Star of eLanka’

“Sri Lankans, all, having a “ball”,

Most are short, but some are tall,

A few are rich, but many are poor,

But all are Lankan, that’s for sure.

The “count” was on, in the “census” that “crashed”,

The “Sinhalese” top-scored, “Burghers” abashed,

The “Tamils” were there, somewhere in-between,

Sri Lankans, all, God save the Queen.”

As per usual, to coin a phrase, a general census was carried out in Australia in the year of 2016. General Censuses (hope I got that plural right)!

Anyway, it could have been “Censui”, who cares? .

As far as Lankans are concerned, “knowing people only know, we are who, are”!.

Before, I go any further (with the broken-English), let me “invite” Sri-Lankans, all, to simply “print in” the name eLanka on your latest “technical-device”, and join “our mob” on a “Website” that is primarily for ALL Sri Lankans in Australia. We have a few thousand right now, who receive a regular “Newsletter” EVERY WEEK, giving us News, Views, & Interviews that matter to us.

I remember that, not too long ago, I did not want to have anything to do with all this “new technology”, but, had I not, you would not be reading (post-haste), all the interesting stuff I write, especially for you.

So, Sri Lankans’ all, throw out all those old hair-nets, fishing nets, & mosquito nets & join the “Internet”.

I promise you, with the “rat-race” moving along, as it does, EVERYTHING will be “faster”. Want to write a letter or send a message to someone you love? , forget Australia Post. Far too bloody SLOW.!!. Get on your “Tablet”, ipad, iphone or whatever and send it by “electronic-mail” (e’mail). Forgive me, I am now addressing the “oldies” among us Lankans. I can just imagine ANY young Lankan/Aussie reading this & saying to me, “don’t try to teach your grandmother to suck eggs” (another favourite Lankan phrase).

Anyway, please join Neil Jayasekera & “your’s truly” on eLanka, a.s.a.p. & get your FREE weekly Newsletter.

I promise that you will not be disappointed. You might well be on the scrapheap now, but,

We welcome you to the “fold”

Even though you’re now quite old”.

Now, let us get back to the 2016 “Count-Down”. Sorry, Molly, but, although I was severely criticised by a fellow Sri Lankan, who is now in the middle of cooking a crab-curry, he now knows that I was right and he was wrong about that particular “SUSNEC”. It was, to put it mildly, “arse-about-face”. However, with the “Lion-Race” leading the “Rat-Race”, in the year 2016, this is what took place.

DEMOGRAPHICS. In the 2016 Census it showed that :-

150,880 people in Australia identified with a Sri Lankan Ancestry, the MAJORITY, an estimated 105,000 were Sinhalese & an estimated 45,000 were Tamil.

In addition, and not a part of the total above, there were also an estimated 20,000 people of Burgher Ancestry (part Portuguese, Dutch, German or British).

BIRTHPLACE. In the 2016 Census, 98,340 people who identified with a Sri Lankan Ancestry, were born in Sri Lanka, followed by 41,075 people who were born in Australia, 2,716 who were born in Malaysia, 1,713 who were born in England & 1,160 who were born in Singapore.

RELIGON. In the 2016 Census, 54, 146 people who identified with a Sri Lankan Ancestry indicated their religon as Buddhism, followed by 48,830 as Christianity & 29, 073 as Hinduism. There were 11,325 people who claimed no religon.

It is now 2017, We are living in a Country that opened it’s arms & gave us the succour that we needed from time to time. We must pay them back for this by being exemplary Citizens, & proving, beyond any doubt, that Australia is lucky in “adopting” us. If called upon, we must gladly fight for this great Country, as, no doubt, many have previously done, some, even giving their lives in the process. I salute them. We are all in the Commonwealt of Australia, still under the “Rule” of Queen Elizabeth II, of England.

“WE ARE LANKANS, ALL, GOD SAVE THE QUEEN”

Desmond Kelly

Star of eLanka.