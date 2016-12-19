Sri Lankan Recipes by Curry Mad – SL Stringhopper Buriyani (Pilau)

Ingredients

125g Butter

15 Pods Cardamoms

5 Cloves

1-2 Sprigs Curry Leaves (Finely chopped)

2-3 Eggs

1 Tsp Garlic & Ginger paste, or fresh

20 Raisins

2 x 2″ piece Rampé/Pandanus

6-7 Red Onions/Shallots

25 Cooked Stringhoppers

10 Unsalted Cashews

Preparation

Cut or break up the Stringhoppers into about 1″ squares and put aside. Hard boil the eggs, peel, cut into wedges and put aside.

Heat the Butter in a deep pan (Ideally a medium size Wok) and when hot, add the ingredients, except the Eggs and Stringhoppers.

When these are lightly fried, add the Stringhoppers mixing well. Then serve onto a plate or dish. Garnish with the wedges of Eggs.

Its best eaten while warm to hot. Enjoy