Sri Lankan Recipes by Curry Mad – SL Stringhopper Buriyani (Pilau)
Ingredients
125g Butter
15 Pods Cardamoms
5 Cloves
1-2 Sprigs Curry Leaves (Finely chopped)
2-3 Eggs
1 Tsp Garlic & Ginger paste, or fresh
20 Raisins
2 x 2″ piece Rampé/Pandanus
6-7 Red Onions/Shallots
25 Cooked Stringhoppers
10 Unsalted Cashews
Preparation
Cut or break up the Stringhoppers into about 1″ squares and put aside. Hard boil the eggs, peel, cut into wedges and put aside.
Heat the Butter in a deep pan (Ideally a medium size Wok) and when hot, add the ingredients, except the Eggs and Stringhoppers.
When these are lightly fried, add the Stringhoppers mixing well. Then serve onto a plate or dish. Garnish with the wedges of Eggs.
Its best eaten while warm to hot. Enjoy
