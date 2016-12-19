Sri Lankan Recipes by Curry Mad – Scampi Curry
Ingredients
2 Banana Chillies
1/2 Brown Onion, minced
6 powdered Cardamoms
1 Cup Coconut Milk, optional
2 Sprigs, or 8-10 Curry Leaves
1 Tblsp Ghee
1 Tblsp Ground Fresh Coriander
1 Tsp Ground Ginger & Garlic
1 Tblsp Roasted Chilli powder
3 Tblsp Roasted Curry Powder
Salt to taste
500g Scampi, approximately 6 good sized, cleaned
& de-veined
1 Tblsp Tamarind paste
Preparation
Fry the minced Onion, Garlic, Ginger, Banana Chillies and Curry Leaves in Ghee for 1- 2 minutes. Add the Coriander paste, Chilli powder and Curry powder. Put Scampi into this mixture for 2 minutes. Add the Coconut Milk and Tamarind paste. Cook for another 2 minutes on low heat, serve and enjoy while still warm to hot.
