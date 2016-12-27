Sri Lankan Recipes by Curry Mad – Savoury Stuffed Dates

Ingredients

Cashews & Red Onions

Avocado & Green Chilli

Chilli Flakes

Pear & Mustard Paste

Preparation

The above are the combinations of the `Filling’ or `Stuffing’ that can be used in the Dates. To create these varieties of `Fillings’, mix them using a Food Processor.

Add Salt, Lemon Juice or Lemon Zest if you want to.

Remember these Dates can also be stuffed with `Sweet Fillings’ and they will be in a different Category, but delicious!

Use about 300 to 400 grams Dates that have been seeded, then you don’t have to cut open the Dates as they have been cut to remove the seeds.

If the Dates are rather dry, one tip I got off the Internet is to steam them for a few minutes.