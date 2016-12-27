Sri Lankan Recipes by Curry Mad – Savoury Bread Rotti

Ingredients

1 Loaf Bread – sliced

1 Small Brown Onion

125g Butter or Margarine

1 Cup Desiccated Coconut

1-2 Green Chillies, optional

3-4 Eggs

125g Beef or Ham

Salt & Pepper to taste

Method

Soak the bread in either milk or water for a few minutes and when soft, crush using a potato masher until quite “pasty”. If you prefer, cut off all the crusts before soaking. Add the Desiccated Coconut, Butter/Margarine; break the eggs into the mixture, stirring all the time and put aside.

Cut the onion into small pieces and if using ham, cut this as well.

Lightly fry the onion and minced beef or ham and if using also add the finely cut Green Chilli (with seeds removed). If desired, add about 10 fresh or frozen curry leaves or bay leaves to add a different flavour.

Put the fried ingredients into the bread mixture and mix thoroughly, until you achieve the consistency of bread dough. You could add a bit of flour if necessary.

Apply cooking oil on to a flat pan using a paper towel (or add a bit of cooking oil to the pan) and making the bread mixture into small balls, flatten on the pan with a spatula or flat spoon

to about ½ centimetre or 1/3rd inch thickness and 8-9 centimeters or 3-4 inches diameter and cook until very lightly browned on both size.

This can be substituted for toast, for a `change’ and used to eat with soup, baked beans, poached or fried egg or whatever else turns you on!