Sri Lankan Recipes by Curry Mad – Noodle Omelette
Ingredients
2 Eggs
1 Tblsp Green Chilli paste, or
1 Medium size Green Chilli
1-2 Packets Noodles
Salt to taste
Preparation
First step: Prepare the Noodles; boil them according to the directions on the packet, drain and put aside.
Break 2 Eggs into a bowl, add either the Green Chilli Paste, or Green Chilli cut fine and Salt to taste. Beat the mixture well and then add the drained Noodles to the mixture.
Prepare a medium size fry pan with either Oil or Spray Oil (for frying) and then pour the mixture into the pan cook on both sides.
Enjoy!
