Sri Lankan Recipes by Curry Mad – Lanka Burger

My version of a Sri Lankan style Hamburger

Ingredients

*Chilli Paste

1 Sprig Curry Leaves

100g *Dried Chilli

1/2 *Lemon (Juice)

1 Tsp *Oil

1 Tsp *Salt, or to taste

1 Tsp *Sugar

1 Slice Beetroot (Optional)

Butter (Optional)

1 Slice Cheese

1 Slice Cucumber (Fresh/Tinned)

1 Egg

1 Hamburger Bun

Leaves for garnishing

1/2 Onion

1 Slice Ripe Pineapple

Salt to taste

1 Slice Tomato

Preparation

Prepare the Burgers:

Break the stems off the Dried Chilli and boil the Dried Chilli for about 4-5 minutes, to soften them. Mix the softened Dry Chillies, Curry Leaves, Lemon juice and Sugar in a mixer to a paste. Then rub the Burgers down well with this paste and put aside for a couple of hours. Cut the Hamburger Bun in half, apply butter on each half and lightly toast in a flat pan.

Put the Burger into the same flat pan and allow to cook for a little while until cooked. Cut the Pineapple, slice the Onion, Tomato and Cheese and put aside. Fry the Egg in an Egg Ring.

When the Hamburger Bun is toasted, take off one side, put a cooked Burger onto the toasted Bun and add the other ingredients as desired.

My interpretation of the ‘Lanka” Burger is the introduction of the Chilli Paste (for a bit of `oomph’) to be rubbed into the Beef Burger as opposed to the `general’ type Burger. You could use any other type of meat if desired; it is quite filling.