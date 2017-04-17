Sri Lankan Recipes by Curry Mad – Crabmeat ‘n’ Noodles

Ingredients

1-2 Sprigs **Curry Leaves

1/2 **Green Capsicum

1 **Leek

1/2 **Red Capsicum

2-3 Sprigs **Spring Onions

2 Tins (As Crab Meat above)

Juice of 1/2 Lime/Lemon

Noodles

1 Tblsp Oil

Rice Sticks

Salt & Pepper to taste

How

Wash, clean and cut Capsicum, Leek and Spring Onions. Cut the `body’ part of the Leek, not the leaves, into approximately 1/2″ / 1 ½ cm thick slices.

Drain the brine from the crab meat and put aside. Use enough Rice Sticks (12 Oz/360 g) for 1 rather large, or 2 small to medium serves and prepare as per instructions on packet and put aside.

Put these **ingredients into a fry pan. except the crab meat and fry gently. When these are lightly fried, 3-5 minutes, add the crab meat. Turn off the heat and add the juice of half Lemon or Lime.

Add some chilli sauce if not `chilli hot’ enough for you. Enjoy while still warm.