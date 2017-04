Sri Lankan Recipes by Curry Mad – Chicken Liver `Taste’

Ingredients

250g Chicken Livers

1 Tblsp Cooking Oil

1 Sprig Curry Leaves

10 Dried Red Chillies Salt to taste

How

Wash and cut into 2

Marinate the Chicken Livers in Curry Leaves, broken Dried Chillies and Salt for around 30 minutes. Cover with water and boil until the Liver is soft, then remove.

Strain the water and fry in a hot pan with the Cooking Oil for a few minutes. Enjoy with an alcoholic beverage!