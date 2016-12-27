SRI LANKAN MOON
by Desmond Kelly “The Star of eLanka”
Very recently, aware of how much I loved the music & entertainment provided by Raul Malo & the Mavericks, especially the DVD that was performed “live” by them in Texas, my son Michael purchased their newest CD Album “The Mavericks in time” & presented it to me on my 80th birthday.
On this album, there are 14 irrestible new tracks ranging from the normal 3 & a half minutes – track 13 which lasts for just over 8 minutes, but the ONLY song that was so very brief (2 min.38 seconds) ,was the song that I enjoyed the most, titled “Amsterdam Moon”
I have taken the trouble to give this PARTICULAR song so much publicity, especially for my eLanka fans,
is because THIS ONE is an example of a simple, yet UNFORGETTABLE song, that can be listened to, over & over again, effortlessly.
To the “writer” of the original song, congratulations. To the ” Mavericks”, thank you for your “entertainment”, however, I have never been to Amsterdam BUT I have seen many a Sri Lankan Moon & so decided to re-record my own version of a great song with my own lyrical dedication to a :-
SRI LANKAN MOON.
EVER SINCE THE WORLD BEGAN
SHE HAS BEEN THERE, FOR EVERY MAN
FROM ADAM, IN HIS PARADISE
TO SHINE HER LIGHT, INTO HIS EYES
WE STAND BEFORE HER,ONCE AGAIN
THRU HAIL OR THUNDER, SLEET OR RAIN
IN MARCH OR APRIL, MAY OR JUNE
SRI LANKAN MOON.
LOOK CLOSE ENOUGH, YOU’LL SEE THE SCARS
MADE ON HER FACE, BY JEALOUS STARS
OUR GUARDIAN ANGEL, SHE HAS BEEN
AN INSPIRATION, ALL HAVE SEEN
I’LL STAY WITH HER, ALL THROUGH THE NIGHT
TO JUST MAKE SURE THAT SHE’S ALRIGHT
NOW, IT’S OUR TURN TO SING HER TUNE
SRI LANKAN MOON
AND WHEN MY SONG HAS SUNG HER PRAISE
MY LYRICS, TIME CANNOT ERASE
THE MOON THAT SHINES O’ER SRI LANKA
IS STILL THE BRIGHTEST MOON, BY FAR
SO AFTER ALL IS SAID AND DONE
SHE STILL WILL BE, THE ONLY ONE
A BRIGHT & SPARKLING GOLD BALLOON
SRI LANKAN MOON.
NOTE: Revised lyrics to Raul Malo’s Amsterdam Moon.
Desmond Kelly.
“Star of eLanka”.
