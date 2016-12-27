SRI LANKAN MOON

by Desmond Kelly “The Star of eLanka”

Very recently, aware of how much I loved the music & entertainment provided by Raul Malo & the Mavericks, especially the DVD that was performed “live” by them in Texas, my son Michael purchased their newest CD Album “The Mavericks in time” & presented it to me on my 80th birthday.

On this album, there are 14 irrestible new tracks ranging from the normal 3 & a half minutes – track 13 which lasts for just over 8 minutes, but the ONLY song that was so very brief (2 min.38 seconds) ,was the song that I enjoyed the most, titled “Amsterdam Moon”

I have taken the trouble to give this PARTICULAR song so much publicity, especially for my eLanka fans,

is because THIS ONE is an example of a simple, yet UNFORGETTABLE song, that can be listened to, over & over again, effortlessly.

To the “writer” of the original song, congratulations. To the ” Mavericks”, thank you for your “entertainment”, however, I have never been to Amsterdam BUT I have seen many a Sri Lankan Moon & so decided to re-record my own version of a great song with my own lyrical dedication to a :-

SRI LANKAN MOON.

EVER SINCE THE WORLD BEGAN

SHE HAS BEEN THERE, FOR EVERY MAN

FROM ADAM, IN HIS PARADISE

TO SHINE HER LIGHT, INTO HIS EYES

WE STAND BEFORE HER,ONCE AGAIN

THRU HAIL OR THUNDER, SLEET OR RAIN

IN MARCH OR APRIL, MAY OR JUNE

SRI LANKAN MOON.

LOOK CLOSE ENOUGH, YOU’LL SEE THE SCARS

MADE ON HER FACE, BY JEALOUS STARS

OUR GUARDIAN ANGEL, SHE HAS BEEN

AN INSPIRATION, ALL HAVE SEEN

I’LL STAY WITH HER, ALL THROUGH THE NIGHT

TO JUST MAKE SURE THAT SHE’S ALRIGHT

NOW, IT’S OUR TURN TO SING HER TUNE

SRI LANKAN MOON

AND WHEN MY SONG HAS SUNG HER PRAISE

MY LYRICS, TIME CANNOT ERASE

THE MOON THAT SHINES O’ER SRI LANKA

IS STILL THE BRIGHTEST MOON, BY FAR

SO AFTER ALL IS SAID AND DONE

SHE STILL WILL BE, THE ONLY ONE

A BRIGHT & SPARKLING GOLD BALLOON

SRI LANKAN MOON.

NOTE: Revised lyrics to Raul Malo’s Amsterdam Moon.

Desmond Kelly.

“Star of eLanka”.