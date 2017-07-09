Sri Lanka vs India 2017 Tour – Three Tests, five ODIs and one T20 – Dates

Sri Lanka will host India for a full cricket tour starting July 26. Sri Lanka will play three Test matches, five ODIs and one T20 match.

The three test matches will be played in Galle, SSC and Pallekele respectively. The ODI series will commence from Dambulla and will move to Pallekele for the second and third matches. The last two matches will be played at the Premadasa. The one-off T20 will also be played at the R Premadasa ground.

1st Test GICS, Galle 26th – 30th July

2nd Test SSC, Colombo 03rd – 07th Aug

3rd Test PICS, Kandy 12th – 16th Aug

1st ODI RDICS, Dambulla 20th Aug

2nd ODI PICS, Kandy 24th Aug

3rd ODI PICS, Kandy 27th Aug

4th ODI RPICS, Colombo 31st Aug

5th ODI RPICS, Colombo 3rd Sep

Only T20I RPICS, Colombo -6th Sep