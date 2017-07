Sri Lanka vs India – 1st Test – Cricket Highlights July 2017

SL govt condemns hostile acts by North Korea The Sri Lankan Government today condemned the firing of a ballistic missile of intercontinental range by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on 28 July 2017, and the series of recent similar hostile acts by DPRK in violation of UN Security Council Resolutions.

India win by 304 runs India beat Sri Lanka by 304 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series.

Kariyawasam appointed new Foreign Ministry Secretary Sri Lankan Ambassador in Washington, Prasad Kariyawasam has been appointed as the new Secretary to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the President’s Office said.

CEB to further restrict electricity supply to consumers The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) yesterday warned of a further restriction in the supply of electricity due to the reduction of hydro-power electricity generation as the water levels in the reservoirs had dropped drastically to 36 per cent of capacity.