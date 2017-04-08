Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh – 2nd T20 – 2017 – Bangladesh win

Aluthgamage rejects Ranjan's allegations Joint opposition MP Mahindananda Aluthgamage yesterday rejected the allegation made by Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake that he had bought a house in England saying the Bribery Commission (BC) had proved him innocent.

Rice import scam: COPE holds both Govts responsible The parliamentary Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) in its report on the investigation into the questionable import of a stock of rice has held both the present and the previous governments responsible for the losses amounting to more than Rs.15 billion.

Vasantha Obeysekara passes away Award-winning film director Vasantha Obeysekara passed away this morning at a private hospital in Colombo following a brief illness.

MiG deal; Udayanga received funds from Panama, Latvia: FCID The FCID informed the Colombo Fort Magistrate yesterday that a few of the bank accounts belonging to Sri Lanka's former ambassador to Russia, Udayanga Weeratunga had received funds from Panama and Latvia.