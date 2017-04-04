SRI LANKA CRICKET NEWS

(MARCH 2017)

Compiled by Victor Melder

The Sri Lanka Army promoted cricketers Asela Gunaratne and Seekkuge Prasanna after their excellent performances during the national cricket team’s T-20 series wins in South Africa and Australia. Accordingly, Sergeant Gunaratne was promoted to Warrant Officer II while Prasanna, who was Warrant Officer II was promoted to Warrant Officer I. Army Commander Lieutenant General Crishanthe de Silva also presented the two cricketers with mementos. While Prasanna has represented Army in cricket since 2003, Gunaratne was enlisted in 2007. Major General Renaka Udawatta, Deputy Chief of Staff who is also the Colonel Commandant, Sri Lanka Army Ordnance Corps and Major General Priyantha Jayasundara, Chairman, Army Cricket Committee cum the Colonel of the Regiment, Sri Lanka Artillery, Major General P.M.R Bandara, Director General Sports of the Army and a few other senior officers were present at the occasion. (Daily Island 2.3.2017)

The match between the touring Bangladeshi’s and Sri Lanka Cricket President’s XI, played at Tyronne Fernando Stadium, Moratuwa, ended in a draw. Scores:

Bangladesh, 1st Innings – 391/7 dec (Iqbal 136, Haque 73, Das 57no, Mahmudullah 43, Al Hasan 30, Karunaratne 3/61. Ambuldeniya 1/57.

SL Cricket President’s XI – 403 (Chandimal 190no, Karunaratne 50no, Silva 38, Buddika 32, Ahmed 3/41, Rahman 2/28, Sarkar 1/53)

Sri Lanka beat the touring Bangladeshi’s by 259 runs to win the first Test played at Galle International Stadium. Scores:

Sri Lanka – 1st Innings – 494 (Mendis 194, Gunaratne 85, Dickwella 75, Perera 51, Miraz 4/113, Rahman 2/68, Ahmed 1/77)

Bangladesh -1st Innings – 312 (Rahim 85, Sarkar 71, Iqbal 57, Miraz 41, Perera 3/53, Herath 3/72, Lakmal 1/42, Sandakan 1/69)

Sri Lanka – 2nd Innings – 274/6 dec (Tharanga 115, Chandimal 50no, Perera 33, Karunaatne 32, Miraz 2/77, Al Hasan 2/104)

Bangladesh – 2nd Innings – 197 (Sarkar 53, Das 35, Rahim 34, Miraz 28, Herath 6/59, Perera 2/66, Kumara 1/10, Gunaratne 1/16)

Player of the match: B. K. G. Mendis (Sri Lanka)

Rangana Herath has surpassed Daniel Vettori of New Zealand to become the most successful left-arm spinner in Test cricket.

The touring Bangladeshi’s beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets to win the second and final Test played at P. Sara Oval, Colombo. Scores:

Sri Lanka – 1st Innings – 338 (Chandimal 138, Lakmal 35, Dickwell 34, Herath 25, Miraz 3/90, Rahman 2/50, Roy 2/53, Hasan 2/80)

Bangladesh – 1st Innings – 467 (Al Hasan 116, Hossain 75, Sarkar 61, Rahim 52, Herath 4/82, Sandakan 4/140, Lakmal 2/90)

Sri Lanka – 2nd Innings – 319 (Karunaratne 126, Perera 50, Lakmal 42, Mendis 36, Al Hasan 4/74, Rahman 3/78, Islam 1/38, Miraz 1/71)

Bangladesh – 191/6 – (Iqbal 82, Rahman 41, Perera 3/59, Herath 3/75)

2-match series drawn 1-1

Test debut: Mosaddek Hossain (Bangladesh)

Player of the match: Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh)

Player of the series: Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)

ICC – ODI Team Rankings (as of March 23, 2017)

Rank Team Points

1. South Africa 119

2. Australia 118

3. New Zealand 113

4. India 112

5. England 108

6. Sri Lanka 98

7. Bangladesh 91

8. Pakistan 89

9. West Indies 84

10. Afghanistan 51

11. Zimbabwe 47

12. Ireland 44 (Sunday Leader, March 26, 2017)

The touring Bangladeshi’s beat Sri Lanka by 90 runs to win the first ODI played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. Scores:

Bangladesh – 324/5 in 50 overs (Iqbal 127, Al Hasan 72, Rahman 54, Lakmal 2/45, Gunaratne 1/40, Sandakan 1/43, Kumara 1/74)

Sri Lanka – 234 in 45.1 overs (Chandimal 59, Perera 55, Pathirana 31, Rahman 3/56, Mortaza 2/35, Miraz 2/43, Al Hasan 1/22)

ODI debut: Mehedi Hasan Miraz (Bangladesh)

Player of the match: Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh)

The second ODI between the touring Bangladeshi’s and Sri Lanka, played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, was washed out by rain, after Sri Lanka had completed their 50 overs. Scores:

Sri Lanka – 311 in 49.5 overs (Mendis 102, Tharanga 65, Gunaratne 39, Siriwardana 30, Ahmed 4/47, Miraz 1/50, Mortaza 1/55)